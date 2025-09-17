Poet Comeau’s ‘Ghouls A-Coming’ Expresses Worry of Oppressive History Repeating

The latest work of Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native and poet, takes readers on a short, distressing and timely trip through the history of cruel oppression and successful resistance.

Each reader will identify their own villains and heroes in Comeau’s “Ghouls A-Coming,” but historical candidates include France’s King Louis XVI, who oversaw economic collapse and social upheaval, leading to the French Revolution. The more recent collapse of East Germany after years of citizen abuse by the Stasi secret police may come to mind.

Comeau calls out fascists Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini by name and worries aloud the ghouls could be released from graveyards.

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Ghouls A-Coming

It’s a tactic well known

Soldiers and policemen

Secret agents and spies

Fanned out

Shielding a brutal state

And it worked for a while

In Russia and France

Until a wave

Of revolution overwhelmed

Closer in time Gestapo thugs

And Fascist goons with their bosses

Hitler and Mussolini

Got theirs

For us

It’s as if they visited graveyards

And let out some haggard ghouls

Slashing jobs and snatching souls

On pavement in halls

Undoing precious ways

Uncle Sam they shriek

But history and truth say no

© Raymond Comeau May 2025