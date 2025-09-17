Poet Comeau’s ‘Ghouls A-Coming’ Expresses Worry of Oppressive History Repeating

The latest work of Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native and poet, takes readers on a short, distressing and timely trip through the history of cruel oppression and successful resistance.
Each reader will identify their own villains and heroes in Comeau’s “Ghouls A-Coming,” but historical candidates include France’s King Louis XVI, who oversaw economic collapse and social upheaval, leading to the French Revolution. The more recent collapse of East Germany after years of citizen abuse by the Stasi secret police may come to mind.
Comeau calls out fascists Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini by name and worries aloud the ghouls could be released from graveyards.
Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Ghouls A-Coming
It’s a tactic well known
Soldiers and policemen
Secret agents and spies
Fanned out
Shielding a brutal state
And it worked for a while
In Russia and France
Until a wave
Of revolution overwhelmed
Closer in time Gestapo thugs
And Fascist goons with their bosses
Hitler and Mussolini
Got theirs
For us
It’s as if they visited graveyards
And let out some haggard ghouls
Slashing jobs and snatching souls
On pavement in halls
Undoing precious ways
Uncle Sam they shriek
But history and truth say no
© Raymond Comeau May 2025