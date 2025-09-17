Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Annual Public Safety Breakfast Monday at Merrimack College

The Essex County district attorney and sheriff and police chiefs from Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover, Lawrence and Andover are taking part in Monday’s Annual Public Safety Breakfast Forum at Merrimack College.

The breakfast forum by the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is being billed as “What you need to know for your business, family and home.” It features Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger and Police Chiefs Robert P. Pistone Jr., Haverhill; Scott J. McNamara, Methuen; Charles Gray, North Andover; Maurice Aguiler, Lawrence; and Patrick Keefe, Andover.

The breakfast takes place Monday, Sept. 22, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Merrimack College Arcidi Hall, Conference Room A, 315 Turnpike St., North Andover. Parking is in Lot A.

Admission is $35 each for Merrimack Valley Chamber members and $45 each for non-members and may be reserved online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.