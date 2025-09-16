Healey Appoints Haverhill Woman to Business DRIVE Acceleration Team

A Haverhill woman who heads MassBio was among those named Tuesday to the governor’s new DRIVE Acceleration Team, which is charged with “exploring new methods and strategies to strengthen Massachusetts’ research and innovation ecosystem.”

Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, president and CEO of MassBio, was appointed by Gov. Maura Healey as one of the 57 private sector members of DRIVE, which stands for Discovery, Research, Innovation for a Vibrant Economy. The initiative targets education, health care, life sciences and advanced manufacturing that employs tens of thousands, while also sustaining jobs in construction, food services, retail, transportation and others. The group will evaluate opportunities to bolster the sector, including proposing methods to finance research projects and develop public-private partnerships across industries.

“People around the world rely on the cures and scientific advancements that come from Massachusetts researchers,” said Healey. “Not only is our work critical to global health, but it is the economic lifeblood of our economy.”

The group is chaired by Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfre, and includes leaders from the science research sector, higher education, labor, business groups and philanthropists.

As part of the initiative, the governor also filed legislation seeking a $400 million state investment to leverage private and institutional resources to “supercharge the sector and retain world-class talent.”