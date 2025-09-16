Haverhill Urges Residents Begin Voluntary Water Conservation; Councilor Asks for More

Haverhill residents are once again being asked to voluntarily conserve water but one councilor suggests the city needs to impose stricter controls.

Public Works Director Robert E. Ward appeared before City Council Tuesday, saying the last six weeks of dry weather has caused a precipitous drop in the city’s three reservoirs. He said that by asking for conservation now, he hopes to avoid mandatory measures later in the fall. Voluntary measures include fixing faucet and toilet leaks, not allowing water to run when brushing teeth and shaving, taking shorter showers and watering only vegetable gardens and new lawns and tress.

“We’re kind of at a point if we can conserve some water, its sets us up better for down the road. And I think we are at a good time of year when people really can conserve water,” Ward said, adding that weather, rather than development has had the biggest impact on the drop in the levels of the reservoirs.

But Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira pointed out several neighboring communities already imposed mandatory bans due to widespread drought conditions in Massachusetts. She asked whether voluntary measures actually work.

“Even when we had an outdoor watering ban in place, there was a lot of outdoor watering happening,” Ferreira said.

Ward responded because this past spring’s voluntary ban was the first invoked by Haverhill city officials in his memory, he doesn’t have good statistics on whether simply suggesting residents take shorter showers and refrain from watering lawns works. Ferreira suggested the city update its regulations to better address water conservation.

“I wish we were doing more sooner to get out ahead of this so we that could feel comfortable going into the fall and winter hoping for snow, although no one likes it, to recharge our watershed, so that when we start in the spring we are at a higher level baseline,” she said.

Ward 1 City Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere said he hopes current drought trends will prompt the city to move more quickly on a long-discussed plan to pull water from the Merrimack River.

On a motion by Ferreira, councilors voted unanimously to send the matter to its Planning and Development Committee for further consideration.

In other business, the Council established a fund to accept gifts for the renovation and upkeep of the Charles E. “Jack” Zins Playground at 341 Groveland St. The city has committed $70,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money to build a specially designed playground for children with sensory disabilities. Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said many from the neighborhood and across the city who remember Zins want to donate to the park’s upkeep.

Councilors also established a similar fund to receive gifts for the William J. Macek Memorial Park, 90 Concord St. Macek was a city councilor for 26 years.

E. Philip Brown appeared before the Council to show off his plans to project a light show on public buildings and over the river during city festivals. He said he hopes to raise enough money to support a light show he plans for the city’s celebration of the country’s 250th birthday next year.

The Haverhill Education Foundation was granted an event permit for its annual bingo fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 4.

Sean Duffy was granted his request for a home rule petition to take the state Civil Service exam to apply for a position on the Haverhill Fire Department. Duffy needs the waiver from the state Legislature because he is four years older than the state’s maximum of 32 years for applicants.