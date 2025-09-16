Essex County Sheriff Hosts Opioid Treatment Education Program for Visiting Officials

Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department recently welcomed correctional leaders and community partners from across the country for a two-day peer exchange on treating opioid use disorder in correctional settings.

Officials said the gathering highlighted how Essex County has become a “national model” with its program of addiction treatment for those imprisoned and as one of the few correctional systems in the nation with its own licensed Opioid Treatment Program.

“Addressing the opioid crisis requires bold and coordinated action,” said Coppinger. “We were proud to lead by example and share the lessons we’ve learned through our dedicated staff, medical partners and community collaborations. Essex County’s program demonstrates that corrections can play a transformative role in saving lives and strengthening communities.”

Sheriff’s officials shared the story of how the program was launched, challenges faced along the way and lessons learned. The goal is to give others a roadmap to take home to strengthen their own fight against the opioid crisis.

Officials from sheriff’s departments in Dekalb County, Ga.; Crow Wing County, Minn.; Franklin County, Maine; Ventura County, Calif.; Arlington County, Va.; Hennepin County, Minn.; and Dane County, Wis., toured Essex County’s correctional-based treatment facility, joined panel discussions with staff and medical experts and participated in breakout sessions on topics such as program design, security, funding strategies, mental health integration and nursing best practices.

The exchange also emphasized balances between treatment, safety and security and the importance of building strong community partnerships, particularly when planning a person’s return to the community. Officials said attendees left with practical strategies and a toolkit designed to help them start or expand programs in their own counties.