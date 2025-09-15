Pentucket Regional High Seniors Make 4,000 Meals for 911 Day

On the anniversary of one of the nation’s darkest days, 10 Pentucket Regional High School seniors honored the memories of those who died on 9/11 by performing acts of public service.

The seniors assembled more than 4,000 meals for the Greater Boston Foodbank at TRACK at New Balance in Boston. 911 Day is a nonprofit organization that honors those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and those who were affected.

Participating students Hannah Bub, Matt Coco, Sophia Dolan, Evelyn Dunn, Sarah Freitas, Madelyn Grimes, Marianna Ingianni, Valentina Ingianni, Kiylee Milliken and Paige Rosario were accompanied by Assistant Principal Brandon Bates and Social Studies Department Chair Keith Sherman.

Principal Brenda Erhardt, Bates and Sherman thanked Joseph Spalluto, chair of the 9/11 Day board of directors, and Assistant Principal Bates’s father-in-law for sponsoring the Pentucket table. Spalluto was managing director of an investment banking and services firm headquartered in the World Trade Center and lost 67 colleagues in the attacks.

They also thanked Pentucket PTA for treating participants to lunch at Flat Breads in Boston.

“Meal Packs” took place in 24 cities with more than 31,000 volunteers seeking to pack more than 9.5 million nutritious, non-perishable meals for Americans at risk of hunger.