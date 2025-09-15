Northeastern Massachusetts YWCA Chooses Ortiz to Succeed Staples as CEO

Maricelis Ortiz was named last week as the Northeastern Massachusetts YWCA’s chief executive officer.

Ortiz has served as the organization’s chief operating officer for two years. She succeeds longtime CEO Susan Staples who is retiring after 21 years.

“As a woman, I am empowered by the opportunity to support other women and families through the work we do at the YWCA. I am particularly proud to be the first Latina to lead the YWCA in its 133-year history. The mission of the YWCA has allowed me to grow both personally and professionally, and I am excited to help shape the future of our community programs and continue our work to create lasting change,” Ortiz said in a statement.

Ortiz has been with the YWCA for 28 years. The board of directors said her deep understanding of the organization’s mission, paired with her academic credentials—a bachelor’s in psychology and master’s in Non-Profit Management and Philanthropy—uniquely position her to continue driving the YWCA’s vital work in Essex County and the Merrimack Valley.

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts serves more than 25 community programs across Essex County, including Greater Haverhill and Lawrence.