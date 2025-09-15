AG Campbell Wins $3.9 Million in Refunds for Boston Sports Club Members Billed During COVID-19

Members of Boston Sports Club who were charged for memberships that could not be used during the pandemic will share in about $3.9 million in refunds.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said last week the Suffolk County Superior Court found Patrick Walsh, former CEO of Town Sports International, unfairly charged members in April 2020 for services he knew would not be provided, made deceptive statements to members and violated the Health Club Act by thwarting members’ abilities to cancel memberships and failing to honor cancellation requests.

“After years of litigation and a multiweek trial, I am incredibly proud of my team who fought tirelessly to secure meaningful relief for Massachusetts consumers who were unfairly charged for services they could not use during the global pandemic,” said Campbell. “This victory sends a clear message that my office will continue to prioritize consumers and enforcement of our strong consumer protection laws.”

In 2020, the company permanently closed its gym in Bradford along with several other locations. Choice Fitness took over operations of Boston Sports Clubs locations in Peabody, Methuen and Salisbury in 2022.

Town Sports International was also charged early on, but filed for bankruptcy and was left out of the Court’s judgement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all BSC locations were closed from mid-March 2020 through July 2020. Despite being closed, Campbell’s office said, Walsh billed members for April 2020. The Court found billing members for time the gym was closed was unfair because Walsh knew BSC would not provide services.

The attorney general’s office said, leading up to the April billing and under Walsh’s approval, BSC sent out several letters to members claiming that they would receive credits to their accounts once the clubs reopened and omitting any mention of the upcoming April billing. When the clubs reopened in July 2020, members did not receive any credits unless they personally complained. In light of these facts, the Court found that these letters were deceptive.

The state received more than 2,000 complaints from members who tried and failed to cancel their contracts with the company to avoid paying for facilities they could not access. Under Massachusetts law, consumers have a right to cancel a contract with a health club without penalty when the club “substantially changes the operation of the health club or location.”

Once payment is received from Walsh, Campbell’s office will determine how to return the money.