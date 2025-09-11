Riverside Church to Host Pink Party for Dana-Farber Fundraiser

Haverhill’s Riverside Church is looking for contributions of arts and crafts for its fifth annual community fundraiser for the Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The 2025 Pink Party for Dana-Farber is Saturday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Riverside Church, 278 Groveland St., Haverhill. The event is free and includes a light buffet and popup interactive art stations in addition to the art show and silent auction.

“We are always grateful for what people give us whether it is their own work or a piece they can no longer use,” said organizer Muriel Lee Boles, noting she is hoping for 100 items to sell. Last year the event netted $15,956 for cancer research, Boles said.

Boles said she organizes the fundraiser annually because as a cancer survivor herself, she is grateful to the staff at Dana-Farber and all they do helping patients fight the disease.

Artists who donate their work are invited to submit a bio. Donors and potential sponsors are asked to call Boles at 978-590-5215.