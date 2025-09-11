Magellan Aerospace, Mello Among Those Hiring During Make It Haverhill Job Fair

Magellan Aerospace, Mello and Salvation Army are among those looking for help at next Thursday’s Make It Haverhill job fair.

Magellan Aerospace is seeking a program manager, a supplier quality engineer, manufacturing operations positions and a welder, while Mello is looking for budtender and post production/packaging positions and Salvation Army wants bell ringers.

The September fair is Thursday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m., at Make It Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

Other employers are New England Tractor Trailer Training School, Opportunity Works and Waystone Health and Human Services.

Job fairs are intended to provide opportunities for individuals to connect with local employers in a welcoming environment. It also allows employers to engage with potential job seekers and network with potential partners. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

During the fair, the Haverhill Health Department is offering blood pressure screenings and Narcan giveways, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center provides information on sexual and reproductive health programs and UMass Chan Medical School discusses personal care attendant recruitment.