Local Groups Participate in Essex Heritage’s Trails and Sails Starting Saturday

Various local organizations are participating the Essex Heritage’s popular Trails and Sails event which runs for two weeks beginning Saturday.

More than 200 free events are scheduled across Essex County during the 16-day event which runs through Sunday, Sept. 28. Here is a roundup of activities in Haverhill and contiguous communities.

The North Andover African American History Committee offers inspiring stories of African American leaders in Andover’s early history including Cato Freeman, the Hinton family and Salem Poor at the North Parish of North Andover church on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ice cream will be served between 1 and 2 p.m. to commemorate the Hinton’s ice cream business. The Unitarian Universalist church is located at 190 Academy Road, North Andover.

North Andover Historical Society’s 1789 Johnson Cottage is open both Saturday, Sept. 13, and Saturday Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore what life was like in post-Revolutionary America. The cottage is located at 153 Academy Road, North Andover.

A Revolutionary History Walking Tour is offered by the North Andover Historical Society on Saturday, Sept. 13, from noon to 2 p.m. Registration is required at NorthAndoverHistoricalSociety.org. Those interested are asked to meet at the historical society’s headquarters at 800 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover.

The Essex County Ghost Project in conjunction with the Hilldale Cemetery Association and Skywatchers New England offers night tours of Haverhill’s Hilldale Cemetery beginning Sunday, Sept. 14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and repeating Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the series. The cemetery is located at 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

The Museum of Printing in Haverhill is offering self-guided tours Sunday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The museum is located at 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

Also on Sunday, Sept. 14, sheep will take over the fields at Tattersall Farm, 542 Broadway, Haverhill, for a sheepherding demonstration. The event run from noon to 3 p.m.

Haverhill historian Thomas Spitalere talks about Haverhill’s Italian-inspired architecture and its rich Italian past on Monday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., and again on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. Meet at 2 Railroad Square for a walking tour that includes parts of River Street, the lower Mount Washington area and Washington Street.

Northshore Swing offers its popular beginner East Coast Swing dance classes at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland, on two Wednesdays, Sept. 17, and Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tour the historic Fletcher Steel Garden with tea to follow at Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, Thursday, Sept. 18, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Reservations for the tea are required at RollingRidge.org.

A behind-the-scene tour of the Stevens-Coolidge Place’s hand-painted historic mural, currently being restored, will be offered Thursday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m. hosted by the Trustees of Reservations at the mansion, 153 Chickering Road, North Andover.

Spitalere also offers two Civil War Walks through Hilldale Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. These hour-and 15-minute tours will focus on the stories of some of the more than 300 Civil War soldiers buried in the cemetery located at 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

Whittier Birthplace hosts an Open House Weekend Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 21. Self-guided tours of the circa 1688 homestead will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday.

The grounds of the Whittier Birthplace will also be open daily sunrise to sunset for a self-guided hike of the half-mile Freeman Memorial Trail.

The Friends of Veasey Park and Tree Top Summer Camp offer a Fairy House Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20, and Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland.

A guided walking tour of historic Andover’s Old Center is offered by the North Andover Historical Society Saturday, Sept. 20, from 12 to 2 p.m. The society is requesting participants register at NorthAndoverHistoricalSociety.org. Gather at the society’s headquarters at 800 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover.

Woofstock, a festival for dogs and their owners, will be held Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chris’ Farmstand, 436 Salem St., Haverhill. The event brings together crafters, food vendors, dog activities, games and an apple baking contest.

Also on Saturday, Sept. 27, Methuen Memorial Music Hall will sponsor Pipes & Pipes Antique Car and Organ Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 192 Broadway Methuen.

Finally, the Museum of Printing will offer the opportunity to try out a hand printing press Saturday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at its tent in Columbus Park opposite the Haverhill Train Station in downtown Haverhill.

There is more information and a guidebook of all the Trails and Sails activities at TrailsandSails.org.