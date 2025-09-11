Haverhill Citywide Council Candidates to Participate in Family Feud-Style ‘Hillie Forum’ Sept. 18

Haverhill’s five candidates for four at-large positions on the City Council will take part in, what’s being called, “Hillie Forum” next Thursday.

Incumbents Thomas J. Sullivan, Timothy J. Jordan, John A. Michitson and Colin F. LePage are seeking to retain their seats, while Haverhill Planning Board member Michael Morales is asking voters to give him a chance.

Hillie Forum is organized by the Young Dems of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee. They plan a traditional question and answer format followed by a “Family Feud” game show segment. During the segment, residents’ questions will be posed and candidate will vie to be the first to raise a paddle to answer. If the answer meets the top “Hillies Say” survey response, the candidate gets the point.

Hillie Forum takes place Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., at the HC Media’s main office, 60 Elm St., Haverhill. Seating is limited and must be reserved in advance online. Those who wish to participate in shaping survey answers may respond here.

HC Media is carrying the event live and it will also be live streamed on the Haverhill Democrats’ Instagram and Facebook pages.