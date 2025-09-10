Methuen Literacy Partnership Targets Early Reading; Retains Haverhill Promise Leader

Methuen Literacy Partnership, a new citywide initiative designed to improve early childhood literacy and close reading gaps, launches this month.

Modeled after Haverhill Promise, the City of Methuen and Nevins Memorial Library said the new effort seeks to mobilize families, educators, librarians, city officials, businesses and community organizations so that every Methuen child reads proficiently by the end of third grade. It retained consultant Jessica Kallin as campaign lead. Kallin stepped down from full-time work as Haverhill Promise executive director earlier this year to take the job of director of grants, gifts and special accounts at Lawrence Public Schools. Kallin continues to serve in Haverhill on an interim basis.

Mary Beth Donovan-Grassi, a former principal and teacher, said many see the responsibility of teaching reading and promoting literacy as mainly belonging to the schools. “This initiative aims to change that mindset. Educating and involving the community about the power of literacy is the foundation of MLP,” she explained.

“We started this project two years ago, knowing that communities with higher literacy rates have more civically involved citizens, wealthier and healthier citizens, that these communities have lower crime rates, a more productive workforce, with more opportunities for growth,” Grassi said.

Kallin will be working with Jessi Magee, who specializes in youth development, program implementation and community impact and is formerly director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

“The Nevins Library has been working for years to grow a culture of reading, unite the whole community and invest the energy of our residents into our city’s future.” said Krista McLeod, director of the Nevins Library.

The effort has the support of Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr. and state Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton, and leadership from the Nevins Library.

Methuen Literacy Partnership reports, recent data reveals more than half of Methuen’s first and second graders—and 40% of third graders—are reading below grade level