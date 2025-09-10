Demoulas Spokesperson Calls CEO Firing a ‘Coup;’ Filing Alludes to Coming Court Battle

A spokesperson for fired Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas says a recent mediation effort was “not a good faith effort by the board or his sisters to reach agreement.”

Justine Griffin said in a statement Wednesday that Demoulas, owner of a 28.4% stake in the Delaware-based company, is “deeply disappointed” mediation failed. She said he was fired Tuesday night at a 10:30 board meeting.

“It is now crystal clear that they had no intention of reinstating Mr. Demoulas,” she said. Griffin added not allowing Demoulas a “meaningful opportunity to be heard” was a violation of the company’s bylaws.

“The so-called investigation was designed from the start to falsely tarnish the reputation of Mr. Demoulas and his leadership team. Mediation has now demonstrated that to be true. These three board members and the sisters who elected them have removed the senior leadership of the company and all independent board members.”

In a filing however with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware immediately following the firing, board members said Demoulas worked behind-the-scenes to thwart their oversight and now contests his firing. They asked the court to affirm the board’s authority, charging Demoulas “had a long-standing history of exercising his own unfettered discretion as to virtually every important decision at the Company—while ignoring and stonewalling the Market Basket Board.” They added, “A company of Market Basket’s size, operational structure and importance to so many stakeholders simply cannot tolerate the risks of consolidating all decision-making authority and power in a single individual—particularly one who outright refuses any attempt at oversight.”

As WHAV reported May 28, Demoulas; daughter, Madeline; son, Telemachus; and several other Market Basket executives were suspended by the board of directors, controlled by his three sisters who collectively own 60% of the grocery store chain.

Griffin said Demoulas knew “there was a path to resolution and he was confident that if the board shared these priorities, agreement could be reached. That is why the failure of mediation is so deeply disappointing to Mr. Demoulas. He firmly believed that there was a way. That proved not to be true.”

She added, “Demoulas’ passion for the company and his care for the associates remains unchanged.”