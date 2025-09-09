Music Bingo Set for Sept. 19 to Support 61st Annual VFW Santa Parade

A Music Bingo night to benefit the upcoming 61st Annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade takes place next week.

Contestants have chances each round to win a prize basket filled with $150 or more in prizes and gift certificates to local businesses. Pizza and light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will also be available.

Music Bingo takes place Friday, Sept. 19, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and Bingo running from 7-9 p.m., at Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4 American Legion Hall, 1314 N. Main St., Haverhill. Entry fee is $20 for a set of bingo cards, with extra sets available for an additional $10 fee. Tickets are available at the door.

This year’s Santa Parade is themed “Island of Misfit Toys,” and takes place Sunday, Nov. 23, beginning at 1 p.m., running from the Bradford Fire Station to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, on Emerson Street.

The longest running annual holiday event in the city relies solely on community donations each year.