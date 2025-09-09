Haverhill, Area Communities to Mark Sept. 11 Attack Anniversary with Somber Services

The Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC and surrounding communities Thursday will mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist strikes with solemn services and moments of silence.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said Haverhill’s service takes place at 8:30 a.m., at the Water Street Fire Station and will be low key but meaningful. The service begins with the tolling of the station’s bell in four sets of five chimes. The American flag will be lowered to half-mast. A moment of silence will follow at the time each of the two planes hit the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City. Then, Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish, will give a blessing and the Firefighter’s Prayer by A.W. “Smokey” Linn will be read. The bell will toll again and the flag will be raised to end the service. All on-duty fire trucks and their crews will be on hand, O’Brien said.

Haverhill High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC plans a 24th year remembrance ceremony, from 8:46 until 9:10 a.m. at the 9/11 monument in front of Haverhill High School, according to First Sgt. David W. Grinstead Sr.

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum opens on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, to allow visitors to view its Sept. 11 exhibit, “Through the Eyes of the First Responders.” Admission will be waived. The museum is located at 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

Methuen’s ceremony begins precisely at 9:55 a.m. at the Central Fire Station’s Firefighters Memorial Monument, 24 Lowell St., Methuen. Methuen Fire Chief David Toto will offer opening remarks. The collapse of the south tower at 9:59 a.m. will be marked with the ringing of the station’s bell. The station’s three American flags will be lowered to half-mast for a moment of silence and the reading of several prayers. The station’s bell will be rung again and the flags raised to conclude the service.

North Andover Fire Department will hold a Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at its Station Number 2, 9 Salem St, North Andover. Fire Lt. Matthew Davis will serve as master of ceremonies and will give opening remarks. Aaliyah Ventura, a North Andover High School student, will sing the national anthem and Theresa Lister, also a student at the high school, will sing God Bless America. The department’s chaplain, the Rev. Lee Bluemel, the minister at the North Parish of North Andover, will offer a prayer. The Firefighter’s Prayer as well as the Police Officer’s Prayer will be read.

The Plaistow Fire Department gathers at 8:46 a.m. at its station, 27 Elm St., Plaistow, to mark the strike of the first plane.

Also on Thursday, Sept. 11, Haverhill’s Exchange Club is planning a dedication ceremony for a new American flag it will raise on the Harbor Place flag pole. Haverhill Exchange President Suzanne Gates said the current flag is torn and sun-bleached. The service club donated the original flag and flag pole to the city in 2017 with the support of Pentucket Bank.

The service features remarks by Ward 1 City Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere and begins at 2 p.m., at 51 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Local veteran’s clubs were invited.