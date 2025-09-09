Free Sheepherding Demonstration Sunday at Tattersall Farm

Tattersall Farm is offering a free sheepherding demonstration as a part of the Essex Heritage Area Trails and Sails this Sunday.

Using rare heritage breed Gulf Coast Native sheep, sheepherder Tim Molinara will demonstrate how the dogs help us manage his flock. He also talks about the history of sheep, the border collie and the importance of preserving landrace breeds. He will be on hand to discuss training and take questions.

Due to conservation limitations, dogs are not allowed on the farm property. Organizers also advise visitors to wear sturdy walking shoes or boots.

The demonstration is Sunday, Sept. 14, from noon to 3 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 545 N. Broadway, Haverhill. Donations will be accepted.