Doughnut Maker Plans to Cut 74 Haverhill Jobs at Ward Hill Production Plant

The owner of Dunkin’ franchises Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont plans to close its production and operations plant in the Ward Hill Industrial Park and layoff 74 employees, according to a state filing.

NGP Management, owner of the Scrivanos’ network of Dunkin’ franchises, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as WARN, last week with the state. The filing was first reported by the Boston Business Journal.

The company notified the state that layoffs will take place between Nov. 3 and 27. The Boston Business Journal said, citing a letter given to the state, 45 employees are production workers, 21 are drivers and others include a baker, sanitation workers and other workers.

NGP Management, which operates seven Haverhill retail stores, among many throughout New England, began in 1980 with a single Haverhill store, according to its website.

A 1988 federal law requires employers to file an at least 60-day notice when a worksite closing, for example, affects 50 or more employees. The purpose of the notice is to give employees time to transition.

Methuen-based Cafua Management Company, is planning a production plant in Haverhill’s Broadway Business Park. Cafua also operates 200 Dunkin’ franchises with many in Methuen, North Andover and Plaistow and Salem, N.H.