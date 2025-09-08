Public Meetings This Week: Whittier Tech Committee Considers Creating Panel to Review Charter

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week on-air and online.

The Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee could take the first step Wednesday toward changing the way the 11 sending communities work together.

The Committee is scheduled to consider establishing a committee to “review and possibly amend the regional agreement,” that has been in effect since 1967. The more than 50-year-old charter became a source of strife between Haverhill and the other 10 communities when voters rejected building a replacement $445 million school early last year.

Before taking a vote to consider creating a study committee, School Committee members are expected to hear a presentation from the Massachusetts Association of Regional Schools on the process for amending the regional agreement.

The chief complaint raised by communities outside Haverhill is that while Haverhill sends and pays for almost 70% of the students annually, the agreement among sending communities makes Haverhill responsible for only 41.6% of capital costs. The formula is based on each community’s total number of students in grades one through 12.

A year ago, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said she would oppose any efforts by Newburyport and other communities to reopen the charter.

“They want to leave. They want to leave with their money. Right now, if they were to leave—and everybody agreed to let them go, they would have to pay on the way out the door for the capital improvements,” she said.

Since that time, the communities have largely worked together. It is not yet known what changes might be proposed and how the effect on each community’s allocation of capital costs.

Also, on the agenda is a vote on the superintendent’s goals and strategic plan.

Whittier Tech School Committee members meet Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the school, 115 Amesbury Line Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

The Haverhill Retirement Board will hear an investment manager presentation when it meets Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m., room 303, in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

The Walnut Square Site Council for Haverhill’s Walnut Square School meets Tuesday to select a co-chair and review its School Improvement Plan.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m., virtually on Google Meet. It will precede the school’s Parent Teacher Organization meeting at 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11

The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District will meet in a hybrid session Thursday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. Several personnel matters are on the agenda. The in-person session will be held at 118 Tenney St., Georgetown. The Zoom meeting number is 897 5250 1450 and the passcode is 5HW33s.

The Haverhill School Committee’s Subcommittee for Teacher Negotiations meets in a hybrid closed-door executive session on Thursday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the regular School Committee Meeting at 7 p.m. The in-person meeting will be held in Haverhill City Hall, room 205, 4 Summer St.

The Haverhill School Committee meets Thursday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall. The agenda for the meeting was not available at WHAV’s deadline.