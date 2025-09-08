Merrimack Valley Planning Commission Awards $270,000 for Merrimack River Improvements

The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission said Monday it has awarded $270,000 to six projects across the lower Merrimack Valley to support improving water quality in the river.

Money was awarded to the City of Methuen, Greater Lawrence Sanitary District, City of Haverhill, City of Newburyport, Town of Tyngsborough and the Merrimack River Watershed Council—all to address combined sewage overflows and/or non-point source runoff pollution. As WHAV reported last spring, the opportunity was made possible through earmarks championed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr.

“I am glad to have been able to work with my colleagues in the legislature to secure these funds for investment in the health of the Merrimack River. Through the diligence and thoughtful approach of the MVPC these funds will propel a range of projects that contribute significantly to our ongoing team effort to eliminate pollution, monitor water quality and provide the effective stewardship the river and all of its stakeholders deserve,” said Tarr.

Haverhill will develop designs and conduct preparations for the separation of approximately 18,000 linear feet of combined sewer structure to reduce the occurrence of overflows into the Merrimack River. Methuen plans to investigate potential sources of contamination to the Bradley Brook/Merrimack River drainage area, as well as assess the feasibility of installing stormwater control measures at Schruender Park.

“We are excited that MVPC can direct these earmark funds to projects that will make a real difference for the Merrimack River. By working with our municipal and nonprofit partners, we are continuing to address the root causes of pollution and advance solutions that protect both the river’s health and the communities that depend on it,” said Commission Executive Director Jerrard Whitten.

Greater Lawrence Sanitary District will evaluate the effectiveness and feasibility of increased ammonia removal technologies for wastewater treatment to decrease the amount released in post-treatment water, while Newburyport will develop designs for the replacement of existing wastewater clarifier and installation of an additional clarifier to improve the quality of treated water and reduce pollutant release.

Tyngsborough plans to develop designs for a wastewater treatment plant pump station and redesign of gravity sewer installation that would improve water quality in the Merrimack River and allow 11 properties to transition from private septic systems to municipal sewer. Merrimack River Watershed Council will secure equipment and supplies to support and expand combined sewer overflow monitoring and analysis to better understand pollutant activity and trends.