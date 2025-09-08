Groveland Celebrates 175 Years Since Splitting from Bradford in Weekend Birthday Bash

(Additional photograph below.)

Groveland and its guests celebrated the town’s 175 anniversary this weekend with recollections, games, sports contests and a well-attended Celebration Parade.

Tracy Gilford, longtime resident, on-call firefighter and volunteer, waved to onlookers are he led the parade Saturday as grand marshal.

A gathering at the Pines Friday night kicked off the weekend as residents took part in a cornhole tournament and pickleball champs were named, starting a new tradition. Groveland Police won the rematch Battle of the Badges against Groveland Fire Rescue. There was also music, food and 60 vendors hawking food and wares.

Before breaking out on its own in 1850, Groveland was the East Parish of Bradford, in the days before Bradford became part of Haverhill in 1897. Both towns were once part of Rowley.

State Sen. Bruce E. Tarr and state Rep. Adrianne Pusateri Ramos presented a special citation in recognition of the 175th birthday. Officials also took time to thank volunteers, including Lisa Chandler; William and Theresa Dunn; Dan, Jenna and Austin Briscoe; Steve Collins; Capt. Heather Riley; Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen; Fire Chief Robert Valentine; Jessica Stokes; Jennifer Petersen; Claire Walsh; and Gilford.