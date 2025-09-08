Buttonwoods Museum Seeks Artisans for October Crafts Fair

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum has put out the call for handcrafters to sell their wares at its Artisan Fair in October.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. A six-foot display space is $30 and a 12-foot space is $60. Two chairs will be provided at each space but artisans must bring their own display tables. The deadline for reservations is Friday, Sept. 19.

Artisans are also asked to donate an item worth at least $25 to a fundraising raffle.

Those with questions may email Carol Katsulis at [email protected]. Registration takes place online at Buttonwoods.org.