Robles All-Women Mariachi Band to Perform Sept. 18 in Haverhill

The Buttonwoods Museum is highlighting Haverhill’s Mexican heritage with a concert to mark Hispanic Heritage Month, Monday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 15.
The Veronica Robles All-Women Mariachi Band will perform during a free concert Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., at the museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.
A native of Mexico, Robles founded her band in 2018. Based in Boston, the band performs throughout New England.