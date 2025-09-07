Local College Heads Join Effort to Keep Fed Ed Money in Support of Hispanic and Latino Students

As National Hispanic Serving Institution Week begins Monday, leaders of nine public and private colleges and universities are banding together to preserve money that supports Hispanic and Latino undergraduate students.

The schools—including those serving local students such as Northern Essex, Middlesex and North Shore Community Colleges and Urban College of Boston—note the U.S. Justice Department does not plan to fight an effort to cut off more than $400 million in U.S. Department of Education grants. Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn and Urban College of Boston President Yves Salomon-Fernández, among others, said in a Saturday release the loss of federal money will harm more than 50,000 students. These include thousands of graduates who stay in Massachusetts and contribute to the workforce and state economy.

“The majority of Hispanic/Latino undergraduate students attend community colleges, regional state universities, small private colleges and other institutions that historically operate with leaner budgets and more limited funding,” the statement said.

They point out Congress created the Hispanic Serving Institutions Program in 1992 to “close educational gaps and make sure every student, no matter their background, has a fair shot at a college education.” Colleges can apply for the grants to improve college attendance, degree attainment and workforce preparation.

The state of Tennessee and the group Students for Fair Admissions sued to end the program, and the federal government does not plan to defend itself.

The college presidents cited an April report, “¡Vamos Massachusetts! Unlocking Hispanic/Latino Economic Advancement,” that found eight out of 10 new Massachusetts residents are Hispanic/Latino and account for more than 80% of the state’s population growth over the last decade. The study was paid for by Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation and Wellesley-based We Are ALX.

They add, most jobs in the state that pay family-sustaining wages require s education and training beyond high school, “yet the Hispanic/Latino population in Massachusetts still lags far behind in degree attainment: less than 30% have at least an associate degree or higher, compared to nearly 60% of White residents.”

The state institutions, alongside the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, are urging state and national government leaders to support their mission and the Hispanic Serving Institution Program.

Other schools joining the effort include Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, Bunker Hill Community College, Holyoke Community College, Salem State University, and Springfield Technical Community College.