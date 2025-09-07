City Accepts New State Law; Failing to Stop for School Buses in Methuen to Bring Fines

Methuen city councilors recently accepted a state law that allows the city to ticket drivers that pass stopped school buses, based on footage obtained by school bus cameras.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr., said Friday School buses that are equipped with monitoring devices will inform motorists with signage. Monitoring devices will record video and produce still images of the rear of any motor vehicle that passes a stopped bus, allowing police to read license plates.

“I think this is a win-win,” said Beauregard in a statement. “We’re creating a deterrent aimed at cracking down on school bus stop arm violations while opening up a new funding source for our schools.” Beauregard and City Council Vice Chairman Neily Soto sponsored the measure.

The city is also creating a School Transportation Revolving Fund to use money collected from school bus violations to help defray rising transportation costs.

Methuen Police will be organizing a school bus traffic enforcement team to review footage collected by school buses and issue citations to drivers who do not stop for buses.

“Recent studies have shown evidence that school bus stop violations are entirely too common across the Commonwealth,” said McNamara. “This new tool that the state Legislature and Methuen City Council have given us will enable us to more stringently enforce these critical safety laws.”

Gov. Maura Healey authorized the new law statewide with her signature at the end of last December.

Haverhill city councilors also agreed last month to allow the administration to seek proposals to equip city school buses with cameras to catch drivers who fail to stop when buses are discharging passengers. Barrett said she anticipated the fines from the first year would cover the cost of the equipment and installation.