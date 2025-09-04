State Awards Grant to Methuen for Changes at Searles Pond Dam

Methuen was formally awarded a $171,000 state grant Thursday to make changes to the Searles Pond Dam.

The money is to be used for the design and permitting of the project and was part of $11 million distributed to 23 communities and nonprofit organizations to repair or remove aging dams, seawalls, levees and other infrastructure.

“Strong infrastructure keeps our communities running—from protecting homes during storms to keeping roads open and water secure,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “By investing in these projects now, we’re helping communities prevent future problems, save money over time and keep people and neighborhoods safe.”

Officials said dams and coastal barriers are often the first line of defense against flooding and storm damage, but many of these structures are decades old and no longer serve a useful purpose. “Infrastructure built decades ago wasn’t designed to handle the weather we are seeing today,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “These investments help communities upgrade what is outdated and make lasting improvements. This program is about being proactive and making sure critical systems continue to serve the people who depend on them. These are the kinds of important upgrades that will be further supported by the Mass Ready Act.”