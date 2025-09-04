Second Annual State Grants Expo Helps Agencies, Nonprofits Learn of Money Sources

WHAV News Staff By |

State Sen. Barry R. Finegold talks with community leaders at the inaugural State Grants Expo in 2024. (WHAV News photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education, arts and culture and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

For the second year in a row, state Sen. Barry R. Finegold is spearheading a State Grants Expo to help local government agencies, nonprofits and community service organizations compete for grants.

Participating agencies include the Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s Office, Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Commonwealth Corp, Executive Office of Technology, Mass Development and others.

Joining Finegold are fellow Sens. Pavel M. Payano and Bruce E. Tarr, and Reps. Ryan M. Hamilton, Frank A. Moran, Tram Nguyen, Adrianne Ramos, Dawne Shand and Andy X. Vargas.

The State Grants Expo takes place Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 3:30-5 p.m., at North Andover Senior Center, 481 Sutton St., North Andover.

Comments are closed.