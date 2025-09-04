Second Annual State Grants Expo Helps Agencies, Nonprofits Learn of Money Sources

For the second year in a row, state Sen. Barry R. Finegold is spearheading a State Grants Expo to help local government agencies, nonprofits and community service organizations compete for grants.

Participating agencies include the Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s Office, Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Commonwealth Corp, Executive Office of Technology, Mass Development and others.

Joining Finegold are fellow Sens. Pavel M. Payano and Bruce E. Tarr, and Reps. Ryan M. Hamilton, Frank A. Moran, Tram Nguyen, Adrianne Ramos, Dawne Shand and Andy X. Vargas.

The State Grants Expo takes place Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 3:30-5 p.m., at North Andover Senior Center, 481 Sutton St., North Andover.