Podcast: At WHAV, State IG Shapiro Calls Public His Eyes and Ears in Combatting Fraud and Abuse



If you suspect a local or state official is on the take or see another example of potential fraud or abuse in state or local government, Jeffrey S. Shapiro wants to hear about it.

Shapiro is the Commonwealth’s inspector general and, in that role, oversees a department of 100 who make sure state and local officials follow proper procurement regulations and good governance practices. Shapiro recently stopped by the WHAV studio and appeared live on “Win for Breakfast” as part of a listening and education tour in Eastern Massachusetts. He explained the role of his office and its power.

“I really think it is incredibly important for the public to know what we do because, in essence, we are their eyes and their ears within government. And if they see something, we certainly are interested to have them notify us,” Shapiro said.

In a recent example Shapiro’s office ordered the Town of Barre to tighten its timekeeping and payroll practices after receiving a tip that its director of Department of Public Works, Jason Pimental, was working a full-time job for the state during the same hours he had been hired to work for the town. In another case closer to home, Shapiro’s office handled an extensive investigation of the Methuen Police Department after questions were raised over former Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon’s high salary and his handling of promotions outside civil service rules, among other issues.

Shapiro encouraged the public to call his office’s fraud hotline at 800-322-1323 or to email [email protected] with tips, which can be left anonymously.

Shapiro explained the state inspector general is appointed jointly by the governor, state attorney general and state auditor for a five-year term which can be renewed once. Shapiro will mark his third year in the post next month. Once appointed, state officials have no oversight over the inspector general’s office, making the inspector general’s office a non-partisan, independent agency.

While investigations are his office’s bread and butter, he said, he is encouraging education to prevent fraud in the first place.

“I think the better way to do it is to focus on engaging with our stakeholders, educating them on what it is that they can do correctly and how to do things correctly with procurement, governance and the other kinds of things that we are concerned with and then, as a last resort, we do investigations and compliance,” Shapiro said.

To help educate public officials, the Inspector General’s office offers certification classes through its OIG Academy for public employees as well as private workers who bid on state and municipal jobs. Currently school districts are offered free tuition for one employee to take its classes to be certified as a Massachusetts Certified Public Purchasing Official.

While his office has limited enforcement powers, he said, just making sure the public and city and town officials are aware of fraud and abuse as well as good governance practices is a powerful tool.

“Really bringing something to light, writing about it, making sure the public is aware of it, making sure the local officials and those who oversee those areas of government. It matters,” Shapiro said.

