State Adds Mental Health Providers for Children Covered by MassHealth in Haverhill Area

The state rolled out expanded behavioral, emotional and mental health services Wednesday for children who are MassHealth members—nearly half of all children in Massachusetts, the first additions to the provider network in more than a decade.

Haverhill, Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury children, for example, will be served by both Eliot Community Human Services of Lexington and Needham-based Justice Resource Institute. Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover will be served by Justice Resource Institute. The new network will offer more options for families, increase access to high-quality behavioral health services and ensure geographic coverage across the entire state, including for families seeking specialized cultural and linguistic care.

“This expansion will strengthen the behavioral health system of support for hundreds of thousands of children and their families here in Massachusetts,” said Gov. Maura Healey in a release. “Through this important work, we are making sure that our young people get the care that they need.”

As part of the Children’s Behavioral Health Initiative, the selected agencies will provide intensive care coordination, family engagement services and new intensive team-based treatment services for families of children and youth with particularly complex needs.

Statewide specialty services will be provided by Gandara and The Learning Center for the Deaf, Walden Community Services.

Community service agencies were selected through a review process led by Boston-based Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership. The partnership will also conduct a readiness process with the selected agencies prior to contracting.

“Meeting the behavioral health needs of our young people and supporting their families is foundational to our commitment to a healthy society and is crucial to our work,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kiame Mahaniah. “This expanded network offers families of children enrolled in MassHealth the assurance that their child will get the care they need to thrive.”