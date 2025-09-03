Haverhill Public Library Offers Prizes to Encourage Residents to Become Cardholders

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and the Haverhill Public Library is offering prizes to encourage more card holders.

“This year’s theme, ‘One Card, Endless Possibilities,’ highlights the incredible value a library card brings.” said Head Circulation Librarian Emily Giguere. “From books and movies to digital resources, programs and more, your library card opens the door to it all.”

The library is hosting a Library Bingo Challenge to encourage sign-ups. Anyone with a library card can pick up a game card at the library circulation desk, complete various library activities and then submit the card for a chance to win prizes. The prizes include a Kindle, library swag, and a canvas book bag among other items.

Residents of Haverhill, city workers and property owners who live outside the city are eligible to apply for a library card. Children under 12 must come into the library with a parent or guardian. Others can either apply in person or online using this form. Applicants must show proof of residency or a job with the city. Proof includes state-issued identification or a utility bill. Library cards must be renewed every three years. A Haverhill library card allows access to the full Merrimack Valley Library Consortium catalogue.

“There has never been a better time to get your library card, your passport to a world of knowledge, entertainment and opportunity, Giguere said.

The library, at 99 Main St., is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours, from 1 to 5 p.m., resume Sunday, Oct. 19.