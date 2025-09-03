Creative Haverhill Inaugurates New Gallery with Swedish Folk Art Workshop

Artist Tina Rawson helps Creative Haverhill open its new gallery and programming space next week with her Swedish Folk Art Workshop.

The hands-on art workshop introduces participants to the centuries-old tradition of Swedish folk art, known as kurbits. Those taking part will learn the history and cultural significance of kurbits, explore its signature bold colors and designs and create their own personalized kurbits scroll to take home. Space limited to 12 people ages 15 and older.

“Kurbits is a beautiful art form that’s filled with life and color, depicting plants, animals, landscapes and everyday scenes,” said Rawson. “It’s a joyful and accessible way to connect with both tradition and creativity.”

The workshop takes place Thursday, Sept. 11, from 6-8 p.m., at Creative Haverhill, 43 Washington St., in downtown Haverhill. The cost is $30 is per person and registration takes place online at CreativeHaverhill.org.