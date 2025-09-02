McRae, Familiar Face at L’Arche Boston North, to Lead the Haverhill Nonprofit

Lynette McRae is Haverhill-based L’Arche Boston North’s new executive director, but she’s no stranger to the organization that serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

McRae has served on L’Arche Boston North’s board since 2018, including as chair from 2023-2025. As WHAV reported in June, Executive Director Jennifer Matthews is passing the baton after serving for nearly two decades.

“It is an honor to serve L’Arche Boston North in this new capacity,” McRae said. “I look forward to continuing to build on our strong foundation and to deepening the impact of our mission of inclusive and transformative relationships for people living with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities in the greater community.”

McRae brings more than 15 years of experience in human resources, operations and organizational development, most recently serving as director of human resources and operations at Lawrence-based Northeast Independent Living Program. According to a release, she has led cross-departmental teams, advanced inclusive workforce strategies and strengthened compliance.

She is coming on board as the organization works to transform the former A-1 Deli in downtown Haverhill into a training café.

Matthews said she is “overjoyed” by McRae’s appointment. “I couldn’t have imagined a better person to lead L’Arche into the future. Lynette has supported L’Arche for the last seven years through her leadership on our board of directors. She brings a wealth of experience and passion to this role.”

L’Arche Boston North is described as part of an international federation of communities that create home, belonging and meaningful opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It supports members through homes, vocational programs and community engagement that foster dignity, inclusion and transformative relationships.