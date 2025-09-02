Haverhill Conservation Dept. to Participate in Merrimack River Cleanup, Seeks Volunteers

The Haverhill Conservation Department is recruiting volunteers for a Sunday morning riverside trash and litter pickup.

Haverhill’s Merrimack River Shoreline Cleanup is Sunday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m., and coincides with a regional initiative to capture litter and remove it from the river spearheaded by the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission. The planning agency is working with five communities including Haverhill, according to project manager, McKayla Arsenault. Others taking part are Andover, Lawrence, Methuen and Tyngsborough.

“When the trash gets into the Merrimack, it will float along the water or it will sink. But, when it floats, it might hit along the edges of it and as the water goes down during low tide, it’ll get stuck in the grasses and on the banks and the rocks and once the water rises again, it will get pulled back into the water,” Arsenault told WHAV.

As WHAV reported first last February, the regional planning agency won a $198,500 Community Compact Grant from the state Office for Administration and Finance to install 10 floating booms to catch litter in the river as it runs through the five communities, explained Macklen Wier, an environmental planner.

The booms, Wier said, will be installed over the course of the next week. In Haverhill, one boom will be tethered to the Haverhill side of the river either above or below the Sgt. Joseph C. Comeau Bridge and the other near the Water Street fire station, according to Robert E. Moore, the city’s environmental health technician. They will stay in the water until winter sets in and then will be reinstalled in the spring, he added. Bunker Hill Marine Equipment, the vendor contracted to do the installations, will clean out the captured litter once a month, Moore said.

Arsenault said Haverhill’s riverside cleanup effort is planned for low tide on that Sunday morning to give volunteer litter pickers the greatest access to the river bank and any accumulated litter.

“We want to make sure we can get as much of the litter that’s left on the shore out before it gets swept back into the ocean,” Arsenault said.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at the new Edible Avenue in Riverside Park at the entrance off Nettleton Avenue. The city will provide trash bags, disposal gloves and buckets as well as hand sanitizer, bug spray, sunscreen, bottled water, coffee and donuts. Arsenault suggested volunteers to wear clothing that can withstand thorns and branches. Long pants and long sleeves are advised, she said. A wheelbarrow, gardening shears and knifes would also be helpful.

The event takes place rain or shine, Arsenault said.

“We are hoping boaters and those who live along the river will get involved,” Arsenault said, adding that a disposal site will be set up at Marianna’s Marina off Coffin Avenue for those who chose to collect litter from their boats. She said scouting groups and Team Haverhill have been invited to participate. The city’s Department of Public Works will dispose of trash bags filled by volunteers.

Arsenault said she is asking those interested in participating to register on the Conservation Department’s website but that just showing up on the morning of the event is fine, too.

The Merrimack Planning Commission plans to report monthly on how much litter and trash is pulled from the river on its website.

Each community is receiving $10,000 to defray the cost of staff time associated with the grant and to pay expenses related to community shoreline cleanup days, Wier said. Andover held its cleanup day Aug. 23. Dates have not been released for Lawrence, Methuen or Tyngsborough, Wier said.