AARP Seeks Volunteers to Help Prepare Tax Returns

Those who look forward to doing their taxes or like helping others might enjoy volunteering for the AARP Tax-Aide Program.

AARP Foundation, which is looking to expand its free tax preparation program for low- and moderate-income seniors in Haverhill, plans an open house Thursday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., room 45. Volunteers are wanted to prepare simple tax forms or who can provide clerical, technology and communications assistance. Training is offered. The program gets underway in February.

Those with questions may email Betsey Halbert at [email protected].