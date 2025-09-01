Pentucket Regional Begins School Year with Fewer Buses as Ridership Drops

Pentucket Regional Schools are urging patience Tuesday as schedules shift with fewer buses.

The district is running three fewer buses this year because of lower ridership. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Executive Director of Operations Jonathan Seymour said while no significant delays or issues are expected, families are asked to be patient for the first two weeks of the school year as drivers adjust to the new routes.

“Based on our declining school bus ridership over the past two years we were able to reduce buses and save money on our transportation contract,” Bartholomew said. “As drivers and students get used to the new routes, we just ask that everyone bear with us as we start the new school year.”

Pentucket again awarded its busing contract to Salter Transportation, but the number of routes was reduced from 18 to 15. While the same buses are used by elementary and middle-high school students, the elementary schools are projected to be most affected by the reduction in routes. Bagnall School went from seven to six buses, Merrimac schools from six to five, and the Page School from five to four. The reduction is not expected to significantly alter route times or arrival times.

As bus ridership changes, officials added, Pentucket Regional is beginning to look at the feasibility of starting elementary and secondary school days at the same time eventually.

Cutting the three bus routes saved nearly $200,000 this fiscal year.