One Lane of Route 125 in Downtown Haverhill to Close Daily Through Sept. 12 for Garage Work

One lane of Main Street, Route 125, and its adjacent sidewalk in downtown Haverhill closes daytimes beginning Tuesday as work progresses on the new five-story parking garage in downtown Haverhill

Traffic delays are expected, officials said, as the right, southbound lane and sidewalk between Bailey Boulevard and Merrimack Street closes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily through Friday, Sept. 12. The lane reopens each night after 4 p.m. Police officers will be present during work hours to assist with traffic control. Pedestrians are advised to find alternate walkways.