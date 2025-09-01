Merrimack Valley YMCA’s 34th Annual Auction Gala Features Jenny Johnson

Jenny Johnson, co-host of NESN’s Dining Playbook, Meet Boston with Billy and Jenny and WBZ’s radio program Food for Thought, will serve as guest auctioneer when the Merrimack Valley YMCA hosts its 34th Annual Auction Gala, “Growing Together” this month.

The gala will feature an auction, more than 100 silent auction items, dinner and cocktails, with proceeds supporting the Merrimack Valley YMCA’s youth development programs across Lawrence, Methuen, Andover/North Andover, and Salem, N.H.

“This event brings the community together to invest in programs that help children and families thrive,” said President and CEO Francis J. Kenneally III. “With Jenny’s help as auctioneer, we’re looking forward to an unforgettable night that will strengthen our ability to serve.”

Serving more than 75,000 people annually, the Y provides youth programs, memberships, camps, child care, food pantries, community impact initiatives and more.

The gala takes place Friday, Sept. 19, from 6-10 p.m., at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St, Andover.

Tickets and more information are available at mvymca.org/auction.