Haverhill Montessori Schools Plan Street Fair Saturday

Haverhill’s three Montessori schools, all part of the Wildflower Montessori community, plan a free street fair for families this Saturday.

Child friendly activities planned include face painting, bubbles, interactive art projects, a soccer demonstration and flower arranging. Wellness Hot Yoga is offering an interactive family yoga demonstration, Evan Northrup will perform a magic show and Be Imagine Music Studio Youth Bands, Retrograde and The Resistance will play. Buttonwoods Museum, Haverhill Public Library, Alorel Art Studio and Team Haverhill will also have tables.

The three schools involved are Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St.; Marigold Montessori School, 26 White St.; and Snowdrop Montessori School, 181 Washington St.

The fifth annual Wildflower Schools Block Party is Saturday, Sept. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m., on the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk, behind Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack Street, Haverhill.