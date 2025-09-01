Four Suffer Serious Injuries in Crash Sunday Along Interstate 95 in North Hampton

Four people were seriously injured while a Plaistow, N.H., man escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon that led to Interstate 95 in North Hampton, N.H., being closed for multiple hours.

New Hampshire state police troopers from the Troop A barracks were dispatched at 5:10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 31, to the reported collision. A preliminary investigation found a 2009 Toyota Avalon, driven by 29-year-old Jaceline Miranda Gomes of New Bedford collided with a 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 33-year-old Anthony Crudale of Plaistow, N.H. The crash caused the Toyota Avalon to cross the center median and into the opposing southbound lanes and colliding with a 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by 71-year-old Sandy Herbert of Newburyport.

Gomes, along with an adult passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries. Herbert, as well as a juvenile passenger in Gomes’ vehicle, were seriously injured. Crudale was not hurt.

The left lane reopened around 6 p.m., and all lanes were back open around 10 p.m.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of North Hampton Fire Rescue, who used hydraulic tools to rescue people from two of the involved vehicles; Greenland Fire Department; Hampton Fire Rescue; Rye Fire Rescue; Seabrook Fire Department; Portsmouth fire and police departments; and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.