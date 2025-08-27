Whittier Birthplace Again Seeks Sponsors for ‘Big Dog Show’ Halloween Weekend

Whittier Birthplace again hosts Dale Rogers’ “Big Dog Show” over Halloween weekend on the Bradford Common.

Twenty of Dale Rogers’ “American Dogs” will be assembled on the Bradford Common from Friday, Oct. 24, through Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. For the fourth year in a row, sponsors and their community partners, such as schools and nonprofits, have an opportunity to decorate one of the statues and compete for honors.

Besides viewing the dogs, taking in local creativity and visiting the Haverhill Farmers Market, the public may also enjoy a pet costume parade, a chance to vote on the best dressed Big Dog and more on Saturday, Oct. 25

Sponsorships are available for businesses and organizations interested in either decorating a Big Dog or supporting one of the other activities such as the pet parade. Those who wish to learn more are advised to email Whittier Birthplace Executive Director Kaleigh Paré Shaughnessy at [email protected].

Whittier Birthplace was organized in April 1893 to preserve the historic landscape, house and other buildings as nearly as may be, in the same condition as when John Greenleaf Whittier lived on the farmstead. Public access is provided to ensure Whittier’s literary and abolitionist legacies may be remembered. There’s more at whittierbirthplace.org.