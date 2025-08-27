Haverhill Hound, Rod & Gun Club Plans Open House

The Haverhill Hound, Rod & Gun Club is inviting the public to an open house.

There will be tours of the indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, fishing access on Chadwick Pond and a chance to see the archery range and club house. Information about gun safety classes, marksmanship events, membership opportunities and other training programs will be available. Ranges will be closed to shooting during this family-friendly event.

Lunch will be served including hot dogs and soda.

The club on 26 acres at Chadwick Pond has been part of the Haverhill community for 86 years.

The open house takes place Sunday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club, 10 Larch Road, Haverhill.