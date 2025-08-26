State to Aid Lawrence Municipal Airport with On-Call Runway Maintenance

Lawrence Municipal Airport, based in North Andover, is in line to receive state help paying for runway maintenance.

The city-owned airport is sharing in $8.4 million the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division has set aside for runway infrastructure at 34 of the state’s public-use airports.

“Pavement management is MassDOT Aeronautics Division’s largest capital investment,” MassDOT Aeronautics Acting Administrator Denise Garcia said recently. “This capital investment will extend the runway pavement’s useful service and enhance safety for the flying public.”

Lawrence Airport offers two runways, described as a primary and a crosswind. The primary is paved, just over 5,000 feet long and 100 feet wide, while the crosswind is available when wind conditions dictate and measures 3,654 feet long and 100 feet wide.

The on-call pavement maintenance program entails runway sealing and repair of airport pavement, surface treatments, cold in-place recycling, full-depth reclamation and pavement removal. The program also includes the renewal of airport markings, surface preparation, pavement overlay and erosion control as part of the restoration for both turf and paved runways. The program is underway runs through spring of 2027 with work shutting down during winter months.

The maintenance contract is available to all airports the state oversees, excluding Logan, Hanscom and Worcester, which are owned and operated by Massport.

“Our regional airports are vital economic engines that connect communities, support local businesses and strengthen our statewide transportation network,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Timely preventative maintenance ensures these critical hubs remain safe, efficient and ready to serve everyone who depends on them for business, travel and emergency response.”

MassDOT Aeronautics will provide a construction safety and phasing plan for Lawrence Airport, outlining the construction season, work to be performed and construction safety requirements.