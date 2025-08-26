Next Tattersall Farm Stargazing is Friday Night

The next opportunity to get an up-close view of galaxies and star clusters through telescopes set up at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm is this Friday, weather permitting.

Amateur astronomer Mike McDougal and other members of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club will help the public find the planets, star clusters, binary stars, nebulae and faint galaxies as it gets darker at the farm, Friday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m., 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill.

Visitors are advised to follow the red glow sticks from the parking lot to the observing area and are asked not to use flashlights or flash photography as they approach the telescopes. Bug repellant is advised and dogs are not permitted.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be Sunday, Aug. 31. Postponements will be listed on Tattersall Farm’s Facebook page.