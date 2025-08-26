Insurance Rebates Coming Soon For 350,000 People in Massachusetts

By Michael P. Norton

More than 350,000 people in Massachusetts will begin receiving health insurance rebates in September.

State insurance regulators said Tuesday the rebates total $75.6 million and benefit people covered by individual or small employer plans issued by five insurance carriers. In 2024, a similar round of rebates totaled $51.6 million.

Rebates are required when an insurance carrier’s average medical loss ratio over a three-year period falls below the state threshold that requires insurers to spend at least 88% of premiums on health care services for individuals and small group policyholders.

“These rebates are more than just numbers—they’re dollars back in the pockets of families and small business owners across the Commonwealth,” Insurance Commissioner Michael Caljouw said in a statement. “The enforcement of this law is part of our larger strategy of protecting Massachusetts health care consumers and encouraging insurers to be more efficient, reduce administrative overhead and focus on cost-effective ways to deliver care.”

Rebates will offer some comfort to policyholders as they cope with cost increases that have exceeded inflation, and come as state government confronts the challenge of taming rising costs and keeping health care access up in the face of diminishing support from the federal government.

Amounts depend on the carrier and premium paid by individual and small group purchasers, state officials said. Carriers providing rebates are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts HMO Blue, Fallon Community Health Plan, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Mass General Brigham Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company. Rebates may be paid directly as a check or delivered as a credit on future premium payments.