Zona Explains ‘How Business Owners Can Take Advantage of AI’ at MVCC Expo Lunch

Gail Zona, founder of Learn AI for Biz of Amesbury, discusses “How Business Owners Can Take Advantage of AI,” during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Fall Expo Luncheon.

Zona’s talk includes such topics as using AI effectively, doing thigs faster and batter and brainstorming new ideas.

The presentation takes place Wednesday, Sept. 10, from noon to 1:15 p.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Admission is $39 for members and $49 for non-members and includes a lunch buffet.

Seats may be reserved at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.