Women’s City Club of Haverhill Hosts Comedy Masque Review Sept. 16

The Comedy Masque Review will perform at the Women’s City Club of Haverhill’s first meeting of the season in September.

The Club meets Tuesday, Sept. 16, from noon to 2 p.m., at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Those interested in attending are asked to reserve with Judy Dionne if by calling 978-372-8837 to ensure there are enough refreshments.

President Teresa M. Gagnon says guests are welcome at the first three meetings and then are invited to join. Those with questions may contact Gagnon at 978-457-6928 or by emailing [email protected].

