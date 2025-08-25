Teenager Dies Sunday at Hampton Beach During Strong Current Ocean Conditions

New Hampshire State Police is investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy at Hampton Beach.

New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol received a report Sunday, at 6:46 p.m., of a possible drowning.

According to witnesses, the teenager had been swimming with family members when he was pulled away from shore by a strong ocean current. His father entered the water in an attempt to rescue him, but also became distressed.

Although State Beach Patrol lifeguards were off duty at the time of the incident, they were called back and responded quickly to the scene. The lifeguards entered the water and brought the teen and his father to shore, where lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated on the teen. Both were taken to Exeter Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. The victim’s father was treated at the hospital and is reported in stable condition.

Marine Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Hampton Beach lifeguards, Hampton police and fire departments and North Hampton Fire and Rescue. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at [email protected] or 603-227-2112.