Legislators Tout Added State Road Aid to North Andover, Groveland and West Newbury

A combination of traditional road aid, a state borrowing bill and additional money from the state’s Fair Share, often called the millionaires, tax is bringing street and bridge money to North Andover, Groveland and West Newbury.

North Andover received $1.5 million, including $802,885 from what is commonly known as Chapter 90 road aid, $390,133 from the borrowing bill based on miles of road and $316,630 from voter-approved Fair Share amendment money.

Groveland netted $478,639, including $226,073 from traditional road aid, $148,108 from the borrowing bill and $104,458 from the one-time supplemental budget distribution. Similarly, West Newbury was allocated $467,429—$212,252 from traditional road aid, $151,948 from the borrowing bill and $103,229 in Fair Share money.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr, Sen. Barry R. Finegold and Rep. Adrianne Pusateri Ramos noted the bills were signed into law by Gov. Maura Healey on June 24 and Aug 8, respectively.

“Safe and efficient roads and bridges are essential to our economy and our quality of life and providing them is a priority for cities and towns,” said Tarr, who represents Groveland and West Newbury, among other communities. “That priority comes with a substantial cost and state partnership helps to meet that cost so that road and bridge projects can move forward.”

Finegold, who represents North Andover, added, “State investment through Chapter 90 makes a big impact in local communities like North Andover. When we upgrade local roads, we improve infrastructure and we make our town safer for families, students and seniors every day.”

Ramos, who serves all three communities, noted, “In a district that has suffered in recent years from flood damage, I’m looking forward to seeing this funding help fix our aging infrastructure and enhance public safety. This is going to make a huge difference in the lives of residents across the Commonwealth.”