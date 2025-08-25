Everyone, Including Diners, is a Winner at Something at Fifth Tasty Awards

The fifth edition of The Tasty Awards Monday night brought the spotlight to every kind of food and drink Haverhill has to offer and every aspect of dining patrons may experience.

The awards program by Destination Downtown Haverhill and the Greater Haverhill Chamber is the traditional wrap to Haverhill’s Restaurant Week. It was founded in 2021 to shine a spotlight on the culinary talent and hospitality behind the dining scene.

“Tonight is about celebrating the chefs, the restaurants, the servers, the bartenders and all of the people who bring so much flavor, creativity and heart to our community,” organizers said.

There were winners in every imaginable category, such as “Farmers Market Culinary Standouts” and “Most Creative Menu,” and unimaginable categories such as “Bar Stool Hero” and “Best Eat and Play.”

The awards event took place at Barrio Tacos, 2 Merrimack St., with Dave Schultz as master of ceremonies. Committee members were Jimmy Carbone, Melissa Seavey, Katie Cook, Jillian Atwood and Eva Montibello. State Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton also presented certificates of recognition to each winner.

The entire winning list is below.

“Fork Drop” Award

The Tap Brewing Company, Beer Can Chicken Udon

G’s Southern Flare, Corpus Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Sweet Escape Award—Restaurant Dessert

Churros, Casa Blanca

Torta Di Cioccolata, Joseph’s Trattoria

Crème Brulee, Bosa Coastal Italian

Sweet Escape Award—Bakery Café

Dar Rafiki

Drop Café

Spice Maestro Award

The Tap Brewing Company

Solid Slice

Instagram-able Plate

G’s Southern Flare, Lobster Roll

Village Square Restaurant, Berry Waffle

Culinary Plot Twist

Dominic’s

Sweet London Bakery

Local Legend

Keon’s Bistro

The Roma Restaurant

Culinary Rising Stars

Walter Gorrell and Yu Gin, Dam Gueda

Matt Lonardo, Solid Slice

Flavor Risk Taker

The Phoenician

Wang’s Table

Best Bathroom

Barrio’s

Bosa Coastal Italian

Most Amazing Restaurant Owner

Denise and Matt from G’s Southern Flare

Mags and Michael from The Peddler’s Daughter

Best Chef

Adam Bruce from Joseph’s Trattoria

Mike Finn from Butch’s Uptown

Most Creative Chef

Chris Kole, The Tap Brewing Company

Rob Giallongo, Keon’s Bistro

Best Vibe

Bosa & Skyline Social

Barrio’s

Best Coffee

Drop Cafe

Wicked Big Cafe

Best Barista

Paris at Drop Café

Kaylin at Wicked Big Café

Most Memorable Staff Personality

Johnny at Casa Blanca Mexican Cantina

Josh Salad at Drop Cafe

Favorite Bartender

Michael Joy at The Roma Restaurant/Haverhill County Club

Janie at Essex Street Grille

Laina Smith at Bosa Coastal Italian

Best Signature Cocktail

Joseph’s, Sicilian Riposo

Casa Blanca, Top Shelf Arette Margarita

Best Espresso Martini

Wicked Axe

Hidden Pig

Best Beer Selection

Solid Slice

The Tap Brewing Company

Favorite Regular (also known as the “Barstool Hero”)

Al DiSalvo

Layla Leavitt

Best Pizza Spinner

Angelo Asprogiannis from La Pizza Di Forno

Matt Lonardo from Solid Slice

Kevin Murphy from Wicked Axe

Favorite Cultural Cuisine

Tacos Lupita

Dam Geuda

Favorite Vegan or Vegetarian Menu

Hummingbird Nutritious Eats

Favorite Takeout

Charcoal Pit

La Pizza Di Forno

Most Creative Menu

Keon’s Bistro

Essex Street Grille

Best Casual Restaurant

The Tap Brewing Company

River Street Café

Best Longest Table Restaurant

Phoenician Restaurant

Café Serina

Farmers Market Culinary Standouts

L’Arche Culinary

Saturday’s Child Bakery

Best New Restaurant

Vault 77

Solid Slice

Best Bakery

Dar Rafiki

Sweet London Bakery

Customer Choice—Restaurant

G’s Southern Flare

The Tap Brewing Company

Customer Choice—Personality

Jaimie Giarrusso at Solid Slice

Stef Dalton at The Tap Brewing Company

Best Eat & Play

Café Serina

Wicked Axe

Community Service Award

Jen Silva, Aroma Joe’s Haverhill