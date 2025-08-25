Everyone, Including Diners, is a Winner at Something at Fifth Tasty Awards

The fifth edition of The Tasty Awards Monday night brought the spotlight to every kind of food and drink Haverhill has to offer and every aspect of dining patrons may experience.
The awards program by Destination Downtown Haverhill and the Greater Haverhill Chamber is the traditional wrap to Haverhill’s Restaurant Week. It was founded in 2021 to shine a spotlight on the culinary talent and hospitality behind the dining scene.
“Tonight is about celebrating the chefs, the restaurants, the servers, the bartenders and all of the people who bring so much flavor, creativity and heart to our community,” organizers said.
There were winners in every imaginable category, such as “Farmers Market Culinary Standouts” and “Most Creative Menu,” and unimaginable categories such as “Bar Stool Hero” and “Best Eat and Play.”
The awards event took place at Barrio Tacos, 2 Merrimack St., with Dave Schultz as master of ceremonies. Committee members were Jimmy Carbone, Melissa Seavey, Katie Cook, Jillian Atwood and Eva Montibello. State Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton also presented certificates of recognition to each winner.
The entire winning list is below.
“Fork Drop” Award
The Tap Brewing Company, Beer Can Chicken Udon
G’s Southern Flare, Corpus Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Sweet Escape Award—Restaurant Dessert
Churros, Casa Blanca
Torta Di Cioccolata, Joseph’s Trattoria
Crème Brulee, Bosa Coastal Italian
Sweet Escape Award—Bakery Café
Dar Rafiki
Drop Café
Spice Maestro Award
The Tap Brewing Company
Solid Slice
Instagram-able Plate
G’s Southern Flare, Lobster Roll
Village Square Restaurant, Berry Waffle
Culinary Plot Twist
Dominic’s
Sweet London Bakery
Local Legend
Keon’s Bistro
The Roma Restaurant
Culinary Rising Stars
Walter Gorrell and Yu Gin, Dam Gueda
Matt Lonardo, Solid Slice
Flavor Risk Taker
The Phoenician
Wang’s Table
Best Bathroom
Barrio’s
Bosa Coastal Italian
Most Amazing Restaurant Owner
Denise and Matt from G’s Southern Flare
Mags and Michael from The Peddler’s Daughter
Best Chef
Adam Bruce from Joseph’s Trattoria
Mike Finn from Butch’s Uptown
Most Creative Chef
Chris Kole, The Tap Brewing Company
Rob Giallongo, Keon’s Bistro
Best Vibe
Bosa & Skyline Social
Barrio’s
Best Coffee
Drop Cafe
Wicked Big Cafe
Best Barista
Paris at Drop Café
Kaylin at Wicked Big Café
Most Memorable Staff Personality
Johnny at Casa Blanca Mexican Cantina
Josh Salad at Drop Cafe
Favorite Bartender
Michael Joy at The Roma Restaurant/Haverhill County Club
Janie at Essex Street Grille
Laina Smith at Bosa Coastal Italian
Best Signature Cocktail
Joseph’s, Sicilian Riposo
Casa Blanca, Top Shelf Arette Margarita
Best Espresso Martini
Wicked Axe
Hidden Pig
Best Beer Selection
Solid Slice
The Tap Brewing Company
Favorite Regular (also known as the “Barstool Hero”)
Al DiSalvo
Layla Leavitt
Best Pizza Spinner
Angelo Asprogiannis from La Pizza Di Forno
Matt Lonardo from Solid Slice
Kevin Murphy from Wicked Axe
Favorite Cultural Cuisine
Tacos Lupita
Dam Geuda
Favorite Vegan or Vegetarian Menu
Hummingbird Nutritious Eats
Favorite Takeout
Charcoal Pit
La Pizza Di Forno
Most Creative Menu
Keon’s Bistro
Essex Street Grille
Best Casual Restaurant
The Tap Brewing Company
River Street Café
Best Longest Table Restaurant
Phoenician Restaurant
Café Serina
Farmers Market Culinary Standouts
L’Arche Culinary
Saturday’s Child Bakery
Best New Restaurant
Vault 77
Solid Slice
Best Bakery
Dar Rafiki
Sweet London Bakery
Customer Choice—Restaurant
G’s Southern Flare
The Tap Brewing Company
Customer Choice—Personality
Jaimie Giarrusso at Solid Slice
Stef Dalton at The Tap Brewing Company
Best Eat & Play
Café Serina
Wicked Axe
Community Service Award
Jen Silva, Aroma Joe’s Haverhill