State Continues Financial Support of Pre-School Seats in Haverhill and Lawrence

Haverhill and Lawrence are again receiving $1 million each from the state to expand access to high-quality, affordable preschool for children and families.

The cities are among 30 communities sharing in $20.3 million in Commonwealth Preschool Partnership Initiative grants. As WHAV reported last year, the cities received similar awards last October. Grants are aimed at supporting approximately 220 preschool classrooms and 3,200 seats for children across public schools, family child care, YMCAs, Head Start and other community-based preschool programs.

The Department of Early Education and Care said in a release Thursday a new data analysis finds that Commonwealth Preschool Partnership Initiative-paid classrooms generally serve children with diverse backgrounds and needs, including that just under two thirds of CPPI enrolled children are students of color and just under a third are English Learners. In addition, about one-quarter of children receive early intervention or special education services and about one third are in an early education program for the first time.

“As a former Mayor, I know how important access to high-quality preschool is for children, families, businesses and communities,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “This new data shows that our pre-k expansion in cities and towns where families are more likely to face gaps in access is having an impact – reaching children who need it the most.”

Participating families can enroll in a preschool classroom at no or low cost. Grants may also be used to provide full-day, full-year services to families who need help.